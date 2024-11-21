Prasar Bharati Launches Waves OTT Platform On World Television Day

India’s public service broadcaster Prasar Bharati celebrated World Television Day by launching its own over-the-top (OTT) platform ‘Waves’. The platform is being promoted as “Family Entertainment Ki Nayi Lehar”, and has been designed to cater to a diverse audience, providing content in various languages and wide-ranging offerings.

Waves aims to be a comprehensive solution for entertainment with options including over 65 live channels, movies, interactive games, live events, and online shopping. The platform is set to redefine digital inclusivity by offering its services in 12 languages and extending its reach even to the rural extents of India by leveraging the BharatNet infrastructure.

Waves OTT subscription plans and pricing

Prasar Bharati Waves is offering three tiers of subscription plans to suit different viewer preferences and budgets. Each plan has been carefully designed with specific features to ensure accessibility and flexibility.

Platinum Plan

The Platinum plan will come with a yearly payment option and has been priced at Rs 999. It includes the following features:

Access to all content, including movies, live TV channels, and exclusive shows

Ultra HD (1080P) streaming quality

Simultaneous streaming on up to 4 devices

Offline downloads, radio access, and background play functionality

10% discount on transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) services

Diamond Plan

The Diamond plan will cost viewers Rs 350 per year. However, users will have the option to choose from quarterly and monthly subscription plans that will cost Rs 85 for three months and Rs 30 per month. It includes the following features:

Access to movies, live channels, and on-demand content

High Definition (720P) streaming quality

Connect up to 2 devices

Includes downloads, live TV, and radio

Gold Plan

Lastly, the Gold plan will have similar pricing options to the Diamond plan, albeit with limited features. The features under this option are:

Single-device access

Standard Definition (480P) streaming quality

Includes live TV and radio

What content is available on Prasar Bharti Waves

Viewers will be able to choose from an extensive and diverse range of content for entertainment, education, and much more. Here’s a list:

Live Channels

Users will have access to over 65 live TV channels that cover a wide range of genres:

News : Channels like NDTV India, ABP News, and India Today.

: Channels like NDTV India, ABP News, and India Today. Entertainment : Popular channels such as B4U Movies, Mastii, and 9X Jalwa.

: Popular channels such as B4U Movies, Mastii, and 9X Jalwa. Regional Programming : Content in multiple Indian languages, including Tamil, Marathi, and Assamese.

On-Demand Content

: Content in multiple Indian languages, including Tamil, Marathi, and Assamese. On-Demand Content Movies and Series : Titles such as Roll No. 52, Fauji 2.0, and classics like Aarakshan.

: Titles such as Roll No. 52, Fauji 2.0, and classics like Aarakshan. Educational and Informative Content: Documentaries, ebooks, and photo galleries celebrating India’s history and cultural milestones.

Interactive Features

Games : Engaging games that appeal to users of all ages.

: Engaging games that appeal to users of all ages. Shopping: Integrated with the ONDC platform to enable seamless online shopping.

Live Events

Significant live events like religious programs, government broadcasts, sports events and more will be live-streamed on Waves.

Religious Programs : Ayodhya’s Prabhu Shriram Lalla Aarti.

: Ayodhya’s Prabhu Shriram Lalla Aarti. Government Broadcasts : Mann Ki Baat and other public initiatives.

: Mann Ki Baat and other public initiatives. Sports: Coverage of international cricket tournaments, including the US Premier League.

Waves OTT platform bridging digital divide

Waves, leveraging BharatNet infrastructure, is driving digital inclusion by ensuring high-quality entertainment reaches rural and remote communities. This initiative aligns seamlessly with the government’s Digital India mission, focused on bridging the digital divide across the country.

Beyond enabling content consumption, Waves is fostering growth within the Indian entertainment industry. It collaborates with esteemed institutions like the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and partners with emerging creators to offer young talent a platform to shine. Renowned creators, including Kamiya Jani and RJ Raunac, have already joined forces with the platform, underscoring its growing influence in nurturing creative excellence.

Prasar Bharati ‘Waves’ OTT launch highlights

The highly anticipated launch of Waves took centre stage at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, captivating audiences with exclusive premieres and exciting content announcements.

The event featured the premiere of Roll No. 52, starring Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, drawing significant attention. Fans of the hit series Fauji 2.0 were treated to new episodes, while the platform also announced a lineup of upcoming animated series and music shows, signalling its commitment to diverse and engaging entertainment.

How to access Waves OTT

Waves mobile application for both Android and iOS users is available for download on the respective app stores. However, payments for subscription plans will have to be done through the official website waves.pb, as the payment feature on the mobile app is not available yet.

