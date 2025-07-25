President’s Rule in Manipur Extended by Six Months Till February 2026

The Central government on Friday officially extended President’s Rule in Manipur for another six months, pushing the deadline to February 13, 2026. The extension comes in the wake of ongoing political uncertainty and persistent ethnic unrest in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a statutory resolution in the Rajya Sabha, seeking parliamentary approval for the extension.

The resolution reads: "That this House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated February 13, 2025, in respect of Manipur, issued under Article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from August 13, 2025."

President’s Rule was first imposed in Manipur on February 13 this year, following the resignation of then-Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. His departure came after two years of escalating violence and political instability, which rendered the state administration ineffective.

The decision to extend President’s Rule comes despite efforts by BJP legislators and allies to restore an elected government. In May, a delegation comprising 10 MLAs, including eight from the BJP, one from the National People’s Party (NPP), and an Independent, met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Imphal to stake claim for government formation. Earlier in March, 25 BJP MLAs had gathered at the residence of senior leader Thongam Biswajit Singh, signaling discontent and pushing for a new government.

However, with no consensus emerging and the law and order situation still fragile, the Centre opted to continue direct governance via the Governor, under the authority of the President.

According to the Gazette notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs, legislative powers of the Manipur Assembly have been suspended and vested in Parliament for the duration of President’s Rule. The move, under Article 356 of the Constitution, enables the Centre to manage the state’s affairs without an elected legislative body.

Typically, President’s Rule is invoked when a state government is deemed unable to function in accordance with constitutional principles. In Manipur’s case, prolonged ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities, disputes over land rights, reservations, and administrative control have led to severe disruptions. Over the last two years, the crisis has resulted in hundreds of deaths and the displacement of nearly 60,000 people.

The imposition of President’s Rule is reviewed every six months and can be extended with parliamentary consent. During this period, the Centre retains full control over governance, and preparations may be made for fresh elections when conditions permit.

