Protests Explode After South Korea Extends President Yoon's Detention

In a dramatic escalation of South Korea’s ongoing political crisis, a court has extended President Yoon Suk-yeol’s detention for up to 20 days, triggering violent protests by his supporters.

Hundreds of demonstrators stormed the courthouse shortly after the ruling was announced at 3 a.m. local time on Sunday (18:00 GMT on Saturday), overpowering riot police and wreaking havoc inside the building. Protesters smashed windows, blasted fire extinguishers at police, and vandalized office equipment, expressing their anger at the court’s decision.

Yoon, who last week became the first sitting South Korean president to face arrest, is embroiled in serious allegations of insurrection related to his controversial declaration of martial law on December 3. The declaration, which he quickly rescinded after facing fierce resistance in parliament, has ignited the country’s most severe political turmoil since its transition to democracy in the late 1980s. Yoon’s arrest could usher in a prolonged period of detention as investigations into rebellion charges intensify.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, leading a joint probe with the police and military, now has the authority to detain Yoon for an additional 20 days. During this period, the case will be transferred to public prosecutors for potential indictment. Yoon’s legal team has vowed to challenge the court’s decision, calling the investigation “invalid” and pledging to fight the charges through every legal avenue.

As Yoon remains in solitary confinement at the Seoul Detention Centre, his conservative People Power Party (PPP) has expressed deep concern over the court’s ruling. The PPP described the decision as a “great pity,” questioning whether the repercussions of detaining a sitting president had been fully considered. The party reiterated its belief in Yoon’s innocence, despite growing calls for accountability.

Conversely, the opposition Democratic Party has hailed the court’s approval of the detention warrant as a necessary step toward restoring order. The party condemned the violent protests as the actions of “far-right” groups, warning that such “riots” would only exacerbate the nation’s crisis.

Yoon’s political standing has been severely undermined since his martial law declaration. Public support for the PPP has plummeted, while his impeachment on December 14 resulted in the suspension of his presidential powers. The unfolding crisis has cast a shadow over South Korea’s political future, with the nation’s stability hanging in the balance as Yoon’s legal battle continues.