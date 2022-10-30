South Korea: At Least 151 Killed in Halloween Stampede in Seoul

At least 151 people were killed and 82 others were injured in a deadly stampede during Halloween celebrations in Itaewon district of South Korea’s Seoul on Saturday.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol presided over an emergency response meeting Sunday over the deadly stampede, as per the officials.

The incident reportedly occurred after a large group of people rushed to an Itaewon bar after hearing an unidentified celebrity visited there; Al Jazeera reported citing the local media.

The packed Halloween festivities in Seoul took place after covid restrictions were removed, the local officials said. The festivities marked the participation of more than a lakh visitors and the number of casualties is only expected to rise.

Emergency officials received at least 81 calls from people with breathing difficulty, "South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered the dispatch of the emergency medical team to the area and said hospital beds should be prepared to minimize casualties, his office said.

The President has also announced a period of national mourning and ordered the lowering of flags after the incident.

Authorities are still looking into the exact cause of the accident as the investigation is underway.