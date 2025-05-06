Putin to Visit India, Extends Full Support After Pahalgam Attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin has strongly condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack during a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed. Putin extended Russia’s full support to India in its fight against terrorism and stressed that those responsible for the attack must be brought to justice.

Advertisment

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared on X, “President Putin offered his deepest condolences for the loss of innocent lives and assured full support to India in its fight against terrorism.”

The leaders also discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties, with PM Modi extending greetings on the 80th anniversary of Victory Day. Putin accepted Modi’s invitation to visit India later this year for the Annual Summit, the Kremlin confirmed.

The deadly Pahalgam attack, carried out in Kashmir’s Baisaran valley—popularly known as “mini Switzerland”—left 26 tourists dead and was the worst such attack since Pulwama in 2019. The Resistance Front, a Lashkar-e-Taiba affiliate, has claimed responsibility.

Following the attack, India moved swiftly to isolate Pakistan diplomatically and economically. Measures included suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari-Wagah border, cutting off water through key dams like Baglihar, and imposing a series of bans:

• A complete ban on imports and transit of goods from Pakistan

• Prohibition on entry of Pakistani-flagged vessels at Indian ports

• Suspension of all postal services to and from Pakistan

Also Read: Putin ‘Will Die Soon,’ Claims Zelensky Amid Health Speculations