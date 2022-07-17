PV Sindhu Clinches Singapore Open 2022, PM Modi Congratulates

Olympic medalist and Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu have won the the Singapore Open 2022 title after defeating China's Wang Zhiyi in the final of the women's singles category on Sunday.

Playing on court 1, Sindhu won the summit clash by 21-9, 11-21, 21-15. She was off to a great start, winning the first game by a thumping margin. Zhiyi made a comeback in a similar fashion in the next game, winning it by 11-21.

In the decider game, the top Indian shuttler maintained her composure to win it 21-15 and win the title.

On Saturday, PV Sindhu had advanced to the summit clash of the women's singles category of the Singapore Open 2022 by defeating Japan's Saena Kawakami in the semifinals here in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and congratulated the ace shuttler.

"I congratulate P.V. Sindhu on winning her first ever Singapore Open title. She has yet again demonstrated her exceptional sporting talent and achieved success. It is a proud moment for the country and will also give inspiration to upcoming players," Modi tweeted.