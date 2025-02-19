Qatar Pledges $10 Billion Investment in India, Eyes Major Sectors

India and Qatar have taken a significant step forward in their bilateral relations following the visit of Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. The visit saw both nations signing multiple agreements aimed at boosting trade, investment, energy, and cultural cooperation.

Advertisment

A key highlight of the discussions was Qatar’s commitment to investing USD 10 billion in India, with a focus on sectors such as infrastructure, technology, manufacturing, food security, logistics, and hospitality. To facilitate these investments, the Qatar Investment Authority will open an office in India. Both sides have also set a target to double bilateral trade by 2030 and are exploring the possibility of a Free Trade Agreement.

In a move to enhance financial connectivity, India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will be operationalized at Qatar National Bank’s Points of Sale in Qatar. Additionally, the Qatar National Bank will expand its presence in India by setting up an office in GIFT City. The two nations have also agreed to deepen their energy partnership, including through trade and mutual investments.

India will extend its e-Visa facility for Qatari nationals as part of efforts to strengthen people-to-people ties. Both countries have signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement to elevate their relationship and have agreed to celebrate a Year of Culture, Friendship, and Sports in the near future.

Several Memorandums of Understanding were signed across various sectors, including finance, youth and sports, archival cooperation, and business collaboration. These agreements include cooperation between the finance ministries of both countries, youth and sports ministries, national archives institutions, investment promotion bodies Invest India and Invest Qatar, and a partnership between the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Qatari Businessmen Association.

The Amir of Qatar, who arrived in India on a two-day visit on Monday, was given a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan. His visit marks a new chapter in India-Qatar relations, with a renewed focus on economic and strategic collaboration.