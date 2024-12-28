Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leaders Pay Final Tribues to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday paid his last respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi.

Advertisment

The Congress family came together to honor the late leader, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi, and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paying their respects.

The mortal remains of the former Prime Minister were kept at the Congress party headquarters for party workers and leaders to pay their final tributes. Several prominent Congress leaders, including General Secretary KC Venugopal, were present at the venue to offer their condolences.

Manmohan Singh's last rites will be performed later today at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. Prior to the cremation, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting that the former PM’s funeral be held at a location where a memorial could be constructed.

In his post on X, Kharge expressed that a memorial at the site of Singh's last rites would be a fitting tribute to the great leader.

Following this request, Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that the government would allocate space for the memorial, and a trust would be formed to manage the process. The cremation will proceed while the details of the memorial are worked out.

Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday at the age of 92 due to age-related health issues after suffering a sudden loss of consciousness at his residence. He was rushed to AIIMS, Delhi, where he was pronounced dead.

Singh’s political career spanned several decades, with pivotal roles such as Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, where he was a key architect of India's economic reforms. He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, steering the country through multiple global economic crises and ensuring India’s economic modernization. Following his retirement from active politics, Singh left behind a legacy of steady leadership and economic progress.

Also Read: Manmohan Singh Quotes: Remember it for a Lifetime