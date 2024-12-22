Rahul Gandhi Reaches Out to Deceased Congress Worker Mridul Islam's Family

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi made a heartfelt phone call to Hamida Parbeen, the wife of deceased Congress member Mridul Islam on Sunday.

Advertisment

As per sources, Rahul Gandhi spoke to Hamida Parbeen at around 4:30 pm to offer his condolences after the family’s tragic loss. The conversation, which lasted over four minutes, allowed Parbeen to share the details surrounding the circumstances leading to Islam’s untimely death.

During the phone call, the Congress leader assured her of his full support and promised to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time.

It may be mentioned that Mridul Islam, lost his life during the "Raj Bhavan Chalo" march organized by the Assam Congress in Guwahati on December 18, 2024. Following his death, contradictory statements emerged as the Guwahati police and the Congress raised questions about the incident's sequence of events. Guwahati Commissioner of Police (CP) Diganta Barah, while addressing the media, claimed that the Congress neither sought nor was granted permission for the protest. On the other hand, the Congress is focused on seeking justice for Mridul Islam and has been staging protests in this regard.