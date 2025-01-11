Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail in Savarkar Defamation Case

A special MP/MLA court in Pune on Friday granted bail to Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Savarkar defamation case. Gandhi appeared before the court via video conferencing, despite objections from the complainant's counsel. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for February 18.

The defamation case was filed by Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, following Rahul Gandhi's alleged defamatory remarks made during a gathering in London on March 5, 2023.

According to the complaint, Gandhi falsely accused Savarkar of writing about an incident in which he and a group of friends assaulted a Muslim man, a claim Satyaki Savarkar called "imaginary" and damaging to his family’s reputation.

Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, representing the complainant, criticized the use of video conferencing by Gandhi to appear in court. "We objected to this mode of appearance, as there is no such provision for an accused. However, the court, considering the circumstances, permitted it. Gandhi furnished bail through video conferencing, and the court granted it," Kolhatkar told the media.

In April 2023, Satyaki Savarkar filed the complaint with a Pune magistrate, citing Rahul Gandhi's comments as not only defamatory but also a source of mental distress for the Savarkar family. He further argued that Gandhi's remarks about clemency petitions and pensions associated with Savarkar were misleading.

The case stems from Gandhi's London remarks, where he allegedly claimed that Veer Savarkar admitted to enjoying the act of beating a Muslim man, a statement the complainant has vehemently denied as false and defamatory.

The court has now directed both parties to prepare for the next hearing on February 18, 2025.

