Rahul Gandhi's 'Private' Vietnam Trip During Mourning Period Slammed

Rahul Gandhi’s “private visit" to Vietnam during the state mourning period for former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has sparked controversy, drawing a sharp contrast with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach. Modi cancelled a significant nationwide program on December 27 as a mark of respect to Singh, who passed away on December 26.

Advertisment

On December 27, Modi was scheduled to distribute property cards to over 50 lakh people as part of the Swamitva scheme. The event, which had extensive participation across the country, was cancelled due to the mourning period. The Prime Minister’s rally in Delhi, initially set for December 29, was also postponed in respect for Singh. The government declared a seven-day ‘State Mourning’ from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025, during which no official entertainment would take place, and several central and state programs were cancelled.

The Congress also followed suit, calling off official programs, including its foundation day celebrations.

In response, the BJP has criticized Gandhi’s foreign trip, calling it an “insult” to the former Prime Minister and highlighting what they perceive as hypocrisy in Gandhi's criticism of the BJP over Singh’s funeral arrangements. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Gandhi of turning the role of Leader of Opposition (LoP) into “Leader of Paryatan (Tourism)” and disrespecting Singh.

Social media reactions largely portray Gandhi’s actions negatively, with many users expressing disapproval of his decision to travel abroad during a period of national mourning.

In defence of Gandhi, Congress leaders argued that his trip was private, with Manickam Tagore questioning what the BJP's issue was with Gandhi's travel. Udit Raj further criticized the BJP, referencing the party's actions regarding Singh's last rites, calling it “shameful.” Tagore also expressed his frustration on the social media platform ‘X,’ suggesting that the BJP’s focus on Gandhi’s trip was a diversion from other political issues.

Also Read: Assam CM Slams Congress Over Politicisation of Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's Passing