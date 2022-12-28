Rahul Gandhi Wishes Speedy Recovery To PM Modi's Mother

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi extended his 'good wishes' for her speedy recovery.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love, and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon."

PM Modi's mother was admitted to UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad after her health condition deteriorated last night.

PM Modi during campaigning had visited his mother who turned 100 this June.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also wished for PM Modi's mother's speedy recovery and said, "We all are with him (PM Modi) in this hour."

Earlier, a statement from the hospital said, "Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable."

(With Inputs from ANI)