Rahul Gandhi’s Assam Visit: To Tribute Zubeen Garg; No Political Meeting, Discussion

Congress leader and LoP of Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Assam tomorrow (17th October) will be devoid of any political activity. Mr Gandhi will not even take part in any political discussion with the local party leaders and activists, APCC leadership tells Pratidin Time.

“His only motto is to pay tribute to Zubeen Garg and his bereaved family members. He has no political agenda,” an Assam Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi’s Plan Tomorrow:

Mr Gandhi will arrive at LGBI airport, Guwahati, at around 1.30 PM. From the airport, he will go directly to the Samadhi Khetra of Zubeen Garg at Sonapur. After offering tribute to Assam’s beloved son, Gandhi will straightaway go to Zubeen Garg’s residence at Kahilipara, where he will meet Garima Saikia Garg and other members of the bereaved family. And from here he will leave for the airport. In between, Gandhi will not engage in any kind of political discussion or meeting.

Assam BJP President’s Jibe On Gandhi’s Visit:

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia took a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s visit. Addressing the media, Saikia said that Gandhi shouldn’t sow the seeds of division and unrest. Saikia also said that when someone from the Gandhi family should have been present in Assam, they weren’t, and now Rahul is visiting. “Everyone knows the motive behind Gandhi’s visit at this time”,—Saikia added in his comments.

