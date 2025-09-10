Railways Nears 100% Electrification, Assam Tops Pending List

The Indian Railways is on the verge of achieving complete electrification of its vast network, with officials confirming that 99% of the work has already been completed by the end of July. Out of nearly 70,000 route kilometers, only 698 kilometers remain to be electrified.

The ministry said the national transporter is likely to meet the milestone of 100% electrification much before its March 2026 deadline.

Government data shows that 25 states and Union Territories have already achieved full electrification of their railway tracks. Among the rest, five states, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Goa, have crossed the 90% mark.

Of these, Assam has the maximum stretch pending at around 269 kilometers, followed by Tamil Nadu (169 km) and Karnataka (151 km). Rajasthan, on the other hand, has just 1% of its tracks left to electrify.

Officials also highlighted that Indian Railways is increasingly turning to solar energy to power its operations as part of its goal to achieve net zero emissions in the coming years.

