Raj Kundra Speaks Out on Pornography Allegations After 3 Years Silence

Businessman Raj Kundra, who has been at the center of a controversy regarding allegations of pornography production, has broken his silence after three years.

In an interview with ANI, Kundra addressed the long-standing accusations and clarified his stance, and also the emotional toll on his family.

Kundra explained that while he had maintained silence for a long time, the involvement of his family in the controversy compelled him to speak out. "Silence is bliss," he said. "But when it comes to family, I feel I should come out and speak. When I stay quiet, people think I'm hiding something, and people should realize the truth."

He firmly denied any involvement in the production of pornography, stating that his role was purely that of a technology provider. Kundra explained that he had provided technological services to his brother-in-law's company, which hosted an app offering bold, non-pornographic content in the UK.

"Till date, I have not been a part of any pornography, any production, nothing to with porn at all. When this allegation came to light, it was very hurtful. The reason the bail happened was because there were no facts or evidence to this. I know I have not done anything wrong. As far as running an App is concerned, there was a listed company in my son's name and we used to provide technology services. We provided technology services to my brother-in-law's company Kenrin, in which he had launched an App running from the UK, it was bold for sure, it was made for the older audience, these were A-rated films but they were not pornographic at all...As far as my involvement is concerned, it is purely been a technology provider...Let a girl come forward who says that I have met Raj Kundra or worked in any of his movies, or has Raj Kundra ever produced any movie...Media says Raj Kundra is the kingpin of all 13 Apps, I am involved in the participation of software technology only and nothing wrong was being run in that App," he said.

Remaining steadfast in his innocence, Kundra expressed his full faith in the judicial system. "If I'm guilty, charge me; if I'm not, discharge me," he said.

Reflecting on his time in detention, Kundra recounted the 63 days he spent in a detention center after his arrest by Mumbai police. He acknowledged the emotional strain of being separated from his family but remained confident in his eventual exoneration.

"Being away from my family was difficult, but I am confident I will win this case because I know I didn’t do anything wrong," he said. He also thanked the judiciary for granting him bail, as it showed there was no merit to the allegations against him.

Kundra admitted the ordeal had damaged his reputation and caused significant harm to his family. However, he remained determined to keep fighting for justice. "The respect we lost will never come back, but I have to keep fighting, and I hope the truth will come out," he stated.

In addition to the pornography case, Kundra is also under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged money laundering. He suggested that business rivalry played a role in the controversy, claiming that some individuals had plotted against him.

He further revealed that he had written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with the names of those he believed were responsible for damaging his reputation. While he refrained from revealing the names publicly, he expressed hope that those responsible would face justice.

Kundra concluded with a statement: "Karma will be served. Justice will be served."