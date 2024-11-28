ED Team Attacked During Cybercrime Probe in Delhi, Officer Injured

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked on Thursday while conducting an investigation into cybercrimes connected to the UAE-based Pyypl app. The attack occurred at a farmhouse in Delhi's Bijwasan area, where the ED team had arrived to investigate a chartered accountant involved in the fraud. During the incident, an additional director of the ED was injured.

According to police officials, the incident took place early Thursday morning when the ED officials arrived at the farmhouse of a chartered accountant. They were allegedly attacked by Ashok Sharma, the primary suspect, along with five others, including his family members and servants. While the main accused fled the scene, the police have launched a manhunt to apprehend him. An FIR has been filed by the ED in connection with the incident.

Despite suffering minor injuries, the injured ED officer continued with the investigation after receiving first aid, as confirmed by ED officials. The team was reportedly raiding the premises in relation to a broader probe into a cybercrime network linked to fraudulent activities such as phishing scams, QR code cheating, and part-time job scams. The ED's High Intensity Unit (HIU) had uncovered the laundering of illicit funds generated from these crimes, which were funneled through approximately 15,000 mule accounts.

The funds were reportedly transferred to virtual accounts on the Pyypl payment platform, a UAE-based service, and later used to buy cryptocurrency. ED officials have stated that the entire operation was run by a network of dubious chartered accountants, and investigations are underway to identify those involved.

The ED's raids on chartered accountants are part of a broader investigation into a massive cybercrime network that spans across India. The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) have assisted the ED in tracing the money trail linked to these crimes.

In the aftermath of the attack, the ED team visited the local police station, where authorities have intensified their search for the suspects involved in the assault.

Visuals from the scene showed a broken piece of furniture in what appeared to be a living room, reflecting the chaos during the attack. The ED is continuing its efforts to uncover the full extent of the cybercrime syndicate and bring those responsible to justice.