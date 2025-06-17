Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Forensics Reconstruct Scene at Meghalaya Falls

The Forensic Crime Scene Unit on Tuesday reached Wei Sawdong Falls in Sohra, Meghalaya, to reconstruct the scene of Raja Raghuvanshi’s alleged murder.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the Meghalaya Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The crime scene recreation is being conducted in the presence of all five accused—Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha, Akash, Vishal, and Anand.

According to the police, a sharp weapon believed to have been used in the murder was recovered. “The weapon was reportedly purchased by the accused from Guwahati prior to committing the crime,” a senior official told.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem stated that efforts are underway to file a chargesheet against the accused within the legally mandated time frame.

On June 15, the family of the deceased voiced strong suspicions about the official narrative, particularly the statements given by Raja’s wife Sonam and her alleged co-conspirators. Meghalaya Police have named Sonam and four others as key accused in the murder case.

In response, Raja Raghuvanshi’s family held a candlelight march in Indore, demanding a deeper probe and justice for their loved one. Speaking to the media, Raja's brother Vipin Raghuvanshi called for a narco analysis test on the accused.

“The way Sonam and Raj are misleading the police is shocking. A narco test could reveal the full truth,” he said. He also questioned the silence of Sonam's family, particularly her parents, urging the police to interrogate them as part of the investigation.

Another brother, Sachin Raghuvanshi, led the candle march in Indore. "This march is our way of seeking justice for Raja. We will go to any extent to ensure his soul rests in peace," he said emotionally.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya BJP President Rikman G Momin condemned attempts to malign the image of the state in the aftermath of the crime. “Meghalaya is a safe and welcoming destination. I thank the state police for swiftly cracking the case. Those blaming the state must come forward and apologise,” Momin said.

