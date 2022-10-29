Rally Against Unemployment Turns Violent In Shillong, Several Injured

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday asked the leaders of the Federation of Khasi, Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) to "control" its members after the outfit's rally turned violent in Shillong.

The outfit carried out a rally against unemployment, which later turned violent with some people seen assaulting passers-by and also two journalists who were recording the incidents. The miscreants were seen chasing people and assaulting them with flags made of bamboo poles.

An official with the district administration said the violence was unexpected.

The FKJGP leaders said miscreants in the rally must have taken advantage. The rally started at Malki around 11.20 am and culminated at Fire Brigade ground, Laitumkhrah at 1.30 pm. Leaders from various pressure groups, HNYF, RBYF, FKJGP, JSU and KSU were present.

Speaking to the reporters, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the government has instructed the police authority to make sure that there is no law and order problem.

When asked if a reply would be sought from FKJGP about the violence during the rally which included an attack on the journalists, he said, "As far as the law and order is concerned, we authorize the police authority to take necessary steps whatever is required to be done."

"We will get all the inputs from the police and accordingly the police or the government will take its own course of action," he added.

Giving a message to the outfit and NGOs, Tynsong said that they can conduct a peaceful rally, without creating any law and order situation.

"The message is very clear that you can have a peaceful rally or meeting, but please do not create a law and order situation. I request all the leaders of FKJGP and other NGO leaders, you can have your meeting, but at the same time, please control your members. We don't want any law and order situation in the state," he said.

"The district administration assessed the situation along with the police. I'm sure the situation should be under control," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With Inputs from ANI)