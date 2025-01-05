Ramesh Bidhuri Apologizes After "...Cheeks Of Priyanka Gandhi" Remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kalkaji assembly constituency, Ramesh Bidhuri, issued a statement on Sunday expressing regret for his controversial remarks about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. His comments sparked sharp criticism from the Congress, with party leaders accusing the BJP of promoting an anti-women mindset.

Advertisment

Bidhuri clarified that his comments were made in reference to remarks by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and accused the Congress of maintaining silence on similar statements in the past, reported ANI. “Such statements have been made before. I have said that in the context of what Lalu Yadav had said. Congress remained silent on that even when he (Lalu Yadav) was a minister in their govt. If anyone is hurt by my remark, I express regret over it and I take my words back,” Bidhuri said.

The controversy arose after a video shared by AAP MP Sanjay Singh on platform X showed Bidhuri claiming that the BJP would transform all roads in Kalkaji to resemble the “cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi” if voted to power.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate strongly condemned the BJP candidate's remarks, terming them “shameful” and accusing the BJP of fostering a "disgusting mentality towards women."

Taking to X, Shrinate wrote, “BJP is extremely anti-women. Ramesh Bidhuri's statement regarding Priyanka Gandhi is not only shameful but also shows his disgusting mentality towards women. But what else can be expected from a man who used foul language against his fellow MP in the House and did not receive any punishment? This is the real face of the BJP.”

Shrinate’s criticism referenced a previous incident involving Bidhuri, where he reportedly used derogatory language against a fellow parliamentarian but faced no disciplinary action.