'AAP-DA' In Delhi: PM Modi Takes Dig At AAP, Seeks Chance For BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged Delhi voters to give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a chance in the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Speaking at the 'Parivartan Rally' at Japanese Park in Rohini, he criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, describing its tenure as a "tragedy (AAP-DA)."

"We need to develop Delhi into the capital of Viksit Bharat. I want to appeal to the people of Delhi to allow the BJP to create the bright future of Delhi, it is the BJP that can develop Delhi. In the last 10 years, the government that Delhi has seen is no less than 'AAP-DA'. Now, we can only hear 'AAP-DA nahi sahenge, badal ke rahenge' in Delhi. Delhi wants development and the people of Delhi have trust in BJP," PM Modi stated.

The Prime Minister emphasized that he had just inaugurated numerous development projects for Delhi, worth thousands of crores. He stressed the importance of Delhi's contribution to India's future development, highlighting that the next 25 years are crucial for both the city and the country.

"I have just come here after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating development projects for Delhi worth thousands of crores of rupees. We are in the year 2025. The coming 25 years will be crucial for the future of Delhi and the entire country. These 25 years will witness India become a Viksit Bharat. We will be a part of it. These years will witness India transform into a new age of modernisation. The time, when India becomes the world's third economic power, is coming soon and Delhi's contribution is necessary for it," he added.

PM Modi reiterated that the BJP's trust lies in good governance and development, which he believes is why the party continues to garner support from across the country. He cited the recent victories in Haryana, Odisha, and North India as examples of BJP's continued success.

"In Delhi, only one voice is resonating. And that is why only one voice is echoing in Delhi. 'You will not tolerate injustice, change is inevitable.' Now Delhi desires a land of development, and I am delighted that Delhi places its trust in the BJP. The BJP is trusted because it is a party that brings good governance. The BJP works with a spirit of service, fulfils dreams, and is dedicated to development, committed to the welfare of every citizen," PM Modi said.

He also spoke about the BJP's growing support, pointing to the party's recent successes in various states and expressing confidence that the BJP’s lotus symbol will bloom in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

"That is why, once people place their trust in the BJP, they continue to support it. Be it in North India, Odisha, or recently in Haryana, where the BJP was allowed to form the government with a full majority for the third consecutive time. In Delhi too, once again, people have blessed all our MPs, and we are confident that the BJP's lotus will bloom in the assembly elections as well. I would urge all BJP workers to make people aware of the party's resolutions and acquaint them with the vision of development," he said.

In addition to his rally speech, PM Modi also engaged with school children during the inauguration of the Namo Bharat train. He interacted with students while travelling on the train from Sahibabad RRTS station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS station. The arrival of Namo Bharat trains in Delhi marks the beginning of a new era in high-speed mobility for the national capital.

