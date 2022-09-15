Roger Federer Announces Retirement From Tennis After Laver Cup

Swiss tennis marvel Roger Federer on Thursday announced that he will bid farewell to professional tennis after Laver Cup 2022.

The former World No. 1 shared a video message to open up about his retirement plans.

"Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I've met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you," he said in a video message.

The legendary tennis player also confirmed that the upcoming edition of the Laver Cup will be his final ATP tournament.

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, or course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour,” he said.

In the past three years, Federer struggled to feature in major tournaments. He played more than 1500 matches over 24 years in his trophy-laden career.