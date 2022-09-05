RSS HQ In Nagpur Gets CISF Security Cover

The headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Mahatashtra’s Nagpur have been given the security of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

According to reports, about 150 personnel, including officers, replaced the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Nagpur Police which provided security to the Sangh headquarters for about 15 years.

The CISF team will be headed by an officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner. Currently,the security personnel will be accommodated in a school near the headquarters.

Earlier, the Union Home Ministry had decided to provide RSS HQ and organisation chief Mohan Bhagwat a 'Z plus' security due to the threat perception.

Notably, the development comes days after the Central government abolished over 3,000 CISF posts at Indian airports and replaced them with private security guards.

The blueprint prepared by BCAS, the aviation security regulator, abolished a total of 3,049 CISF aviation security posts to be replaced by 1,924 private security personnel and a parallel introduction of smart surveillance technology like CCTV cameras and baggage scanners.

The private security personnel are being deployed at airports like in Delhi, Mumbai and others for non-sensitive duties like queue management, security assistance to airlines staff and passengers, and manning of certain entry and exit points within the terminal area.

The CISF will continue to render its core task of checking passenger credentials at entry, frisking of passengers, anti-sabotage drills, secondary ladder point checks and providing an over all counter-terrorist cover to the airports on the city and air side.