Russian Foreign Minister Holds Bilateral Talks With EAM Jaishankar

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday.

Lavrov is on a two-day official visit to India. This is his first trip to India since Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

Both the leaders held bilateral talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted.

Notably, Lavrov’s visit comes after China's foreign minister Wang Yi visit to India last week and ahead of the 2+2 dialogues set to be held between India and the US on April 11.

On Wednesday, Lavrov held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in China and both sides pledged to strengthen bilateral ties. He informed the Chinese side of the Russia-Ukraine talks, saying Russia is committed to easing the tensions, continuing peace talks with Ukraine, and maintaining communication with the international community.

Lavrov participated in two multinational meetings on Afghanistan along with representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

He also held meetings with representatives from China and Pakistan and attended a separate meeting of the "Extended Troika" with special Afghan envoys from China and the US.

Russia is facing severe Western sanctions, including an asset freeze and travel ban, over the country's invasion of Ukraine last month.

The US in coordination with the EU and the G7 has imposed sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, key members of his government and members of his inner circle and over 400 Russian elites considered close to Kremlin.

