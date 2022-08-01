Salman Khan Issued Gun License After Receiving Death Threat

Bollywood star Salman Khan has been issued a gun license for self-protection after he applied for it in the backdrop of threat letter him and his father, Salim Khan, received.

According to reports, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang had sent a threat letter to Salman Khan, after which the latter met Mumbai police chief Vivek Phansalkar.

There are also reports that Salman has upgraded to an armoured and bulletproof Land Cruiser.

Days after the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose wala, Salman and his father Salim Khan received a death threat, prompting the father-son duo to take aid of the police.

The letter that the actor received in Hindi said that both Salim Khan and his son would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Siddhu Moosewala ('Tera Moosawala bana denge'), said the police sources on condition of anonymity.

Salim Khan's security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where Salim Khan goes for his routine morning jog.