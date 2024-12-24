Sonowal Praises PM Modi’s Leadership at Rozgar Mela 2024

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stressing the positive impact of the Rozgar Mela initiative in empowering the nation’s youth.

Speaking to ANI, Sonowal stated, “The youth of the country feels empowered through the Prime Minister's efforts in recognizing their contribution to a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) via the Rozgar Mela. Over 71,000 appointment letters were distributed to young candidates across India.”

The Rozgar Mela 2024, organized by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, marked its 14th tranche of appointment letter distribution. Prime Minister Modi, addressing the event virtually, underscored the government’s commitment to providing employment with complete transparency.

The event took place across 45 locations nationwide, with the Border Security Force (BSF) conducting ceremonies at 16 locations. In Jalandhar, the event was presided over by Atul Fulzele, IPS, Inspector General of BSF Punjab Frontier, along with officers from other civil departments. A total of 231 candidates received appointment letters for posts in BSF, CRPF, SSB, EPFO, and other organizations.

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister Sonowal chaired the Dibrugarh Airport advisory committee meeting to review progress on the airport’s runway expansion project. Highlighting the transformative development since 2014, he remarked, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dibrugarh has become a gateway to Northeast India’s prosperity.”





