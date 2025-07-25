School Roof Collapses in Rajasthan, Killing 4 Children; More Trapped

At least four children were killed and several others injured after the roof of an Upper Primary Government School collapsed in Piplodi village under Manohar Thana block in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Friday morning.

Advertisment

The incident occurred during school hours, catching students and staff completely off guard. Several children were reportedly buried under the debris as the roof came crashing down without warning.

Rescue teams, assisted by local villagers, are working relentlessly at the site. Heavy machinery, including JCB excavators, has been deployed to remove the rubble and search for those still trapped. Injured students have been rushed to the Manohar Thana Community Health Centre (CHC) for emergency treatment.

While the official death toll is yet to be confirmed, preliminary reports suggest the possibility of more casualties. Police and district administration officials have arrived at the scene and are coordinating rescue and relief efforts.

Authorities have said an investigation will be launched to determine the cause of the structural collapse, which has once again raised questions about the safety of infrastructure in government-run schools.

Further updates are awaited as rescue operations continue.

Also Read: Roof Collapse at Delhi Airport Terminal-1 Amid Heavy Rain; Six Injured