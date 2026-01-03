Security Concerns In J&K : Administration Puts Restriction On Trekking, Camping

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has imposed restrictions on trekking, camping and allied outdoor activities in specific areas of the Kashmir Valley, citing security inputs that flag potential risks to public safety.

The prohibition, which was initially enforced in the Tangmarg forest belt of north Kashmir near the Pir Panjal range, has now been expanded to Kokernag in south Kashmir. The area lies close to the boundary with Jammu’s Chenab Valley, a region that has seen heightened militant activity in recent months.

An order issued on January 2 by Kokernag Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prince Kumar invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), following reports of suspicious late-night movements and attempts by individuals to evade police checkpoints.

Section 163 of the BNSS—introduced as a replacement for Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code—authorises executive magistrates to issue immediate preventive orders in situations deemed a threat to public order or safety.

Citing police assessments, the order stated that unrestricted movement in high-altitude forested zones could undermine security arrangements. As a result, trekking, camping, hiking and similar activities have been barred with immediate effect in Margan Top, Chauhar Nag and Sinthan areas.

The mountain routes leading to Margan Top and Sinthan Pass serve as critical links between the Kashmir Valley and the remote Marwah and Chatroo regions of Kishtwar district in Jammu. These roads pass through thick forest stretches in Kokernag. The surrounding areas are also home to several alpine lakes, such as Chauhar Nag, Shil Sar, Nagputin clusters, Nil Nag, and Zambaksh Sar, which attract tourists and local trekkers.

The SDM has cautioned that violations of the order will invite legal consequences and directed the Larnoo police station to enforce the restrictions and keep surveillance on civilian movement strictly.

Kokernag’s proximity to the Chenab Valley—covering Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban and Reasi districts—has added to security concerns. These districts have reported a series of militancy-related incidents, including attacks on security personnel and civilians.

Intelligence agencies believe armed militants may be sheltering in the upper reaches of the Chenab Valley, prompting intensified counter-insurgency operations by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces.

In parallel, the Army has stepped up civil defence preparedness. Earlier this week, it conducted a training programme in Doda district under a Union government initiative revamped after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. In a statement issued on December 31, the Army said 17 villages in Doda were being covered under the scheme to induct locals as Village Defence Guards. The initiative revives a civilian defence model first introduced in the early 1990s and later discontinued following allegations of rights violations.

The latest restrictions come amid a gradual rise in tourist arrivals in Kashmir during the New Year period, bolstered by fresh snowfall in popular destinations such as Gulmarg and Sonmarg.

Earlier, Baramulla district authorities had issued a similar advisory for the Tangmarg region, restricting trekking in upper forest areas. The police instructed local residents to seek prior permission, while non-local tourists were barred from accessing sensitive zones to prevent security-related confusion.

Police officials appealed for public cooperation, stating that the measures were precautionary and aimed at maintaining safety in vulnerable forest regions.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the administration had shut down over half of the Valley’s designated tourist destinations as a precautionary measure. While several locations were later reopened as conditions stabilised, restrictions continue to remain in force in areas assessed as sensitive.

