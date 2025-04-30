Seven Devotees Killed, Many Injured in Wall Collapse at Andhra Temple

At least seven devotees, including three women, lost their lives and several others were injured in a tragic wall collapse at the Simhachalam Hilltop temple in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident occurred while devotees were waiting in a Rs 300 ticket queue line for the sacred Nijaroopa Darshan of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy during the annual Chandanotsavam festival.

The mishap reportedly took place between 3:30 and 4:00 a.m., following heavy rainfall accompanied by strong gale winds that battered the city. The wall, located near a shopping complex under construction close to the Simhagiri Bus Stop, collapsed under the pressure of the storm.

District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat, and Police Commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi rushed to the scene. Rescue operations were swiftly initiated by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), who are continuing their efforts at the site.

Expressing deep sorrow, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conveyed his condolences via social media platform X, stating: “The incident reportedly happened due to heavy rains. I have spoken to the District Collector and Police Commissioner, instructed for the best medical care for the injured, and am closely monitoring the situation.”

State Home Minister V. Anitha also expressed grief and pointed to heavy winds as a likely cause. She emphasized that a detailed investigation would be conducted into the quality of the collapsed wall's construction.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy echoed similar sentiments and assured a thorough probe into the tragedy.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed profound shock and sadness over the incident. Calling it a “heartbreaking tragedy,” he said, “It is extremely painful that devotees who came to witness the divine form of the Lord lost their lives in such a manner.” He urged the government to provide the best possible treatment to the injured and extend full support to the families of the deceased.

The Chandanotsavam festival, one of the most significant annual events at the Simhachalam temple, draws thousands of devotees every year. The tragedy has cast a shadow over the celebrations and raised questions over safety measures and construction standards in the temple premises.

