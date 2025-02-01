3 PWD Labourers Injured After Wall Collapses On Them In Guwahati

At least three labourers contracted by the Public Works Department (PWD) were injured after an old wall collapsed on them while they were working on the drainage system in Guwahati’s Athgaon area on Monday night.

The incident reportedly occurred near Chabipul Chariali near the Athgaon locality. The victims were working at the time when the old wall collapsed on them.

The injured trio was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. Initial reports suggested that one of them remains critical.

Notably, the PWD has undertaken citywide drainage works including digging and dredging to ensure water excess waters during monsoons can be accommodated. Workers in large numbers are engaged in these works across Guwahati.

