Seven Endangered Hornbill Birds Rescued In Meghalaya, 1 Held

Meghalaya police rescued seven endangered hornbill birds from Jowai in West Jaintia Hills district.

As per reports, the birds were rescued by the police when they were being smuggled from Mizoram to Guwahati in a vehicle.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle was arrested by the police. He has been identified as one NK Thangte, hailing from Mizoram.

The birds were recovered from inside three plastic cages, covered with cartons.

Later, the endangered birds and the accused were handed over to the forest officials.

Earlier last month, seven endangered animals were rescued from West Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya.

Two traffickers were arrested in connection to it, who were smuggling the animals in a Tata Sumo vehicle.

The animals include - 2 Hoolock gibbons, 1 Great Indian Hornbill, 2 Grey Langurs, 1 Phayre’s leaf monkey and 1 Otter.