Seventh Day of Cross-Border Firing: Indian Army Hit Back at Pakistan Along LoC

The Indian Army on Wednesday responded effectively to fresh incidents of unprovoked small arms firing by the Pakistan Army across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The latest ceasefire violations occurred during the night of April 30–May 1 in areas opposite Kupwara district, as well as the Uri and Akhnoor sectors. Indian troops retaliated swiftly, marking the seventh consecutive day of effective response by Indian forces to cross-border firing initiated by Pakistan since April 25–26.

Earlier, the Indian Army had countered similar provocations in Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor sectors in the Jammu region. Ceasefire violations were also reported in the Baramulla and Kupwara districts in north Kashmir, and across the International Border (IB) in the Pargwal sector, according to reports.

The escalation in border hostilities comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries following the deadly April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. The attack has been attributed to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

In a significant diplomatic and strategic move, India on Wednesday closed its airspace to all aircraft registered in Pakistan or operated by Pakistani carriers. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) confirmed the move through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), stating the restriction will remain in effect from April 30 to May 23. This includes military, commercial, and leased aircraft.

The step follows a similar ban imposed by Pakistan six days earlier. Both countries have now blocked each other’s airlines from using their airspace, further deepening the standoff.

India has also undertaken a series of measures aimed at pressuring Pakistan to cease its support for cross-border terrorism. These include suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and scaling down diplomatic engagements by curtailing the strength of High Commissions.

Security forces have stepped up anti-terror operations across the Kashmir Valley in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. The government has given the armed forces full operational freedom to determine the response to the terror strike.

