Tripura: 3 Held For Suspected Terror Links

Three youths suspected to have links with outlawed Jammat Ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) have been arrested in Tripura.

The trio was later sent to custody till April 7 by the Sepahijala District and Session Court.

A case has been registered at Jatrapur police station under Sepahijala district in connection to the same.

“The court has directed the police to submit the case diary on next hearing scheduled on April 7. Till then, they will be in police custody and the court has also fixed the hearing for police remand prayer on April 7”, said SDPO Sonamura Banoj Biplab Das.

The suspects were detained based on the case lodged with Jatrapur police station and central intelligence inputs.

According to reports, Imran Hossain (24) was first taken into custody from his Khadyakhola village after the police received inputs of his alleged involvement with the JMB operatives busted at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

On March 13 last month, Jaheer Uddin and Akhil Ahmed were arrested in Bhopal and the intelligence sleuths got a clue of Imran’s involvement from them.

After interrogation, Imran allegedly gave up the names of Hameed Ali (34) and Abul Kashem (32). The trio was shifted to Bishalgarh police station for interrogation late on Saturday night.

The police invoked several sections of IPC such as 120(B), 121, 124(a) and section 13(2), 18, 18(b), 38 and 39 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against suspects. All the sections are non-bailable in nature.

