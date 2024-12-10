Silent Protest Against Govt Over Manipur Issue Held in Guwahati

A silent sit-in protest was organized on Tuesday by Axom Nagarik Samaj and Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan, Assam, at the Pub Guwahati Girls High School Grounds in Guwahati, to express solidarity with the people of Manipur and demand the restoration of peace and normalcy in the state. The protest on International Human Rights Day aimed to highlight the ongoing turmoil in Manipur and the central government's indifference to the situation.

Participants, including prominent social and political figures such as Bhupen Borah, Meera Borthakur, Hiren Gohain, Sitanath Lahkar, Gnyanen Borkakoty, and Abdul Mannan, gathered in silence to condemn the ongoing violence and loss of life in Manipur. The protesters expressed deep concern over the worsening conditions in the state, where thousands have been forced to flee their homes and seek refuge in relief camps. The protestors also criticized the central government for its failure to address the crisis, pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yet to visit the state and that Manipur’s struggles have not been discussed in Parliament.

The protestors called for unity among opposition political parties, civil society, and the public to oppose the current government's approach, warning that the unrest in Manipur could spread to other states in the Northeast if not addressed urgently.

The event concluded with a call for peace and a reaffirmation of support for Manipur's citizens during these uncertain times. The Axom Nagarik Samaj and Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan, Assam also vowed to continue their efforts in raising awareness about the crisis and advocating for a peaceful resolution.