Constitution Day: PM Modi, BJP Slammed Over Manipur, Adani Issues

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two organizations—Axom Nagarik Samaj and Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, Assam—called for a “a united movement of the people” against the “anarchy and bad governance”. Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Tuesday, on the occasion of Constitution Day, they highlighted three instances that show how the PM Modi-led government “has been systematically dismantling the Constitution”.

The press conference pointed to the government’s mishandling of the Manipur issue, their alleged willingness to look the other way in the Adani indictment case and the recently concluded assembly elections in Maharashtra, where they alleged rigging.

They said, “What is the significance of Constitution Day in India today? Those who know about India's independence movement also understand the background of the origin of the Constitution of India. The 'Preamble' and 'Fundamental Rights' are called the soul of the Constitution. But what have we seen in the last ten years? The Modi government has been systematically dismantling the Constitution. In this regard, we can refer to three incidents that stand out before our eyes.”

Manipur Issue

“The first of these is the fratricidal clashes in Manipur. The clashes between two communities that started a year ago at the instigation of the state government devastated the state before our eyes. But the Modi government is indifferent. Prime Minister Modi's attitude seems to be as if nothing has happened anywhere in Manipur.”

Adani Indictment

“The second thing is Adani's corruption and financial irregularities. We have seen how wealthy opposition politicians have been harassed on flimsy ground by the ED and CBI. But even though Adani has been accused of economic crimes on numerous counts so far the government has not taken any action against Adani. Last year, Hindenburg Research published a report detailing Adani's massive financial irregularities and corruption. The Supreme Court had asked SEBI to investigate the whole incident and submit a report. However, SEBI, which is in Adani's hands, postponed the investigation for a long time and eventually ruled in Adani's favour. The US court has now issued arrest warrants against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and executives of the Adani Group for paying a bribe of Rs 2,200 crore to top Indian government officials to get solar power contracts. We would not have come to know anything about that if the US investors had not put their money in it. But the involvement of US investors has now revealed the scam. The Narendra Modi government, which frequently sets up ED and CBI against opposition political leaders on the slight pretext of economic crimes, is still silent about Adani despite the arrest warrant issued against him. What bigger example of bias is needed?”

Maharashtra Elections

“The third and latest incident is the Maharashtra elections. We all know the scandalous story of how the BJP divided the NCP and Shiv Sena removed Uddhav Thackeray from the post of Chief Minister and appointed Shinde as Chief Minister. The people of Maharashtra taught a lesson to this combination in the Lok Sabha elections. But in the Assembly elections, they rigged the entire election process and came to power with a sweeping majority. This is the state of democracy in our country now. And what have we seen in Assam? This is the government that celebrates the felling of trees. In the name of development, the government has handed over the resources of the state to the corporations and destroyed everything.”

“The road ahead is very challenging. But there is only one option - a united movement of the people against this anarchy and bad governance. This movement must be led by the opposition political parties. That should be the resolution of today's Constitution Day,” they concluded.

