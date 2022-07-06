Slaughter Of Pigs Banned In Nagaland's Kohima

The slaughter of pigs has been banned in Nagaland’s capital city of Kohima due to the detection of African swine fever in various locations in the district.

This was announced by Kohima deputy commissioner Shanavas C in an order on Wednesday.

He said that the import and export of pigs and piglets and transportation of pigs and pork have also been banned in the district.

Viswema and one km radius have been declared as infected zones while Jakhama, Khuzama, Kigwema, Kidima, Kezoma, Phesama, Pfuchama, Mima and Mitelephe as surveillance zone, the order said.

Dzürüzu near Kohima Municipal Council dumping site (New Meriema) and one km radius have also been declared as infected zones and Meriema, Old and New Tsiesema and High School area as surveillance zone.

It also asked everyone concerned to strictly adhere to the restrictions in these areas until further notice.

In another release, Pfutsero’s additional deputy commissioner Japheth Woch said, as recommended by the Pfutsero assistant veterinary surgeon, inter-village transportation of pigs and piglets (both live and slaughtered) to Pfutsero town or the affected villages or areas from the town have been restricted with immediate effect.

The unusual death of pigs has been reported at Phusachudu village, the release stated, adding that the pigs were found to be affected with high fever and anorexia.

Similar reports were also received from Pfutsero town and villages under the Pfutsero sub-division in the Phek district. The collection of blood samples of the affected pigs and postmortem on carcass has been carried out for further lab testing, the release said.

Any person who intends to slaughter pigs may obtain clearance from the Pfutsero office of the veterinary and animal husbandry department to ensure that the livestock is in good health, the release further added.