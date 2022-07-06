Two UKNA Militants Apprehended In Manipur

Two militants of the banned outfit United Kuki National Army (UKNA) were nabbed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

Acting on specific information, a team of police launched a search operation in Tuibong area and apprehended the duo, Superintendent of Police Shivanand Surve said.

He further informed that a car was also seized from their possession and case was registered with Churachandpur Police Station.

Further investigation was underway.

Earlier last month, as many as 14 militants of the James faction of United Tribal Liberation Army (UTLA) laid down arms before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Reportedly, the surrendered militants included the chairman of the militant group Tonthang Singsit.

Moreover, the militants also surrendered two KH-33 rifles, one AK-47 rifle, one A1 rifle, one A2 rifle, three single barrel guns, one Chinese made hand grenade, 18 gelatine sticks and assorted ammunitions.