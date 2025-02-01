Small Plane Crashes On Road In Philadelphia, Multiple Casualties Feared

Philadelphia witnessed a devastating air disaster on Friday evening (local time) when a small private plane crashed onto a road, igniting multiple homes and vehicles. Several casualties on the ground are feared, although the exact toll remains uncertain, news agency Reuters reported, citing federal officials and local media.

Advertisment

The aircraft, reportedly carrying two individuals, went down near Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philadelphia, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Witnesses recounted scenes of burning houses and scattered debris, marking the second aviation disaster in the United States within two days.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the incident occurred at approximately 6:30 pm. (0030 GMT). The city’s emergency management office swiftly closed roads in the vicinity following the crash. Unconfirmed reports suggested the aircraft went down just 30 seconds after takeoff.

Authorities Confirm 'Major Incident'

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management acknowledged the severity of the situation, describing it as a “major incident” on social media but refrained from disclosing further details.

Governor Josh Shapiro assured the public that all necessary resources from the Commonwealth were being deployed, stating, “as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly.”

The crashed aircraft, identified as a Learjet 55, reportedly lost radar contact shortly after departing the airport at 6:06 pm. It had reached an altitude of 1,600 feet (487 meters) and was en route to Springfield, Missouri. Flight tracking data from FlightAware indicated that the jet was registered to a company operating under the name Med Jets.

Trump Reacts to Philadelphia Plane Crash

Former US President Donald Trump expressed his condolences in a post on Truth Social, stating, “So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost.”

He further praised first responders, saying, “Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all.”

Eyewitnesses Describe the Moment of Impact

Residents in the vicinity described the impact as an intense explosion. Michael Schiavone, a 37-year-old resident of Mayfair, recounted the moment his home shook violently. “There was a large explosion, so I thought we were under attack for a second,” he told PTI. He reviewed footage from his home security camera, which he said captured an object resembling a missile descending from the sky.

Social media footage showed vehicles engulfed in flames and plumes of thick smoke rising from the crash site. A bright flash was also visible in the moments following the crash.

🚨 #BREAKING: The medical jet which crashed in Philly was transporting a pediatric patient, per the operator Jet Air Ambulance



No survivors are expected.



Absolutely heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/AZUqyH3L6c — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 1, 2025

❗️Plane CRASHES in Philadelphia, bright flash caught on cam pic.twitter.com/WetryDW9BB — RT (@RT_com) January 31, 2025

Investigations Underway

The Learjet 55 was operated by Jet Rescue, a Mexico-based company specializing in global air ambulance services. The firm has previously facilitated emergency medical evacuations, including transporting baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz to Boston after he was shot in the Dominican Republic in 2019 and assisting critically ill COVID-19 patients, CNN reported.

The FAA confirmed that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) would lead the investigation into the crash.

This tragedy follows another major aviation incident earlier in the week when an American Airlines jet collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter over Washington, DC, resulting in 67 fatalities. The incident marked the deadliest air crash in the United States since 2009.

Also Read: No Survivors In Washington Midair Plane Collision, Officials Confirm