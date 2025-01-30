US: Plane Carrying 60+ People Crashes into Chopper Mid-Air, Several Feared Dead

Several people are feared dead after a regional jet of American Airlines collided midair with a military Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in the US on Wednesday night, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The crash occurred when a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jetliner, operating as American Airlines Flight 5342, collided with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while approaching the airport. The aircraft, which had departed from Wichita, Kansas, was struck over the Potomac River, which borders the airport.

Initial reports indicate that multiple bodies have been pulled from the water. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas confirmed via social media that "we know there are fatalities," though he did not specify the exact number.

In a statement, American Airlines acknowledged the involvement of American Eagle Flight 5342, operated by PSA Airlines, and confirmed that the flight was en route from Wichita to Washington, DC, when the incident occurred. The airline also shared that the jet was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members at the time of the crash.

“Our concern is for the passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts,” the airline stated.

Authorities have launched a search and rescue operation in the river, while the airport temporarily suspended all takeoffs and landings in response to the emergency. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the incident and gathering more details.

This tragedy marks the first fatal US passenger plane crash since February 2009, amid rising safety concerns following several near-miss incidents in recent years.

US President Donald Trump, who has been "fully briefed on the terrible accident," expressed his condolences on social media, saying, "May God bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders."

