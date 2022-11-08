Sniffer Dogs Deployed To Detect Contraband at Guwahati Railway Station

In a bid to tighten security, a total of 19 sniffers dogs and two tracker dogs have been deployed at Guwahati railway station.

The dogs are helping the security forces to catch hold of contraband that smugglers try to transport illegally.

"19 sniffers and two tracker dogs doing regular patrolling with Railway Protection Force deployed at the Guwahati railway station and helping them to catch hold of contrabands that smugglers try to transport illegally,” said Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway.

In the past few months, there have been several cases of contraband smuggling in the state.The step has been taken in view of the same.

On Saturday, city police arrested two drug peddlers and seized large quantities of contraband worth Rs 5 crore from a vehicle.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rajib Miyan and Rekib Ahmed, hailing from Mankachar.

Around 20,000 Yaba tablets were recovered from their possession.

In another case of the same day, city police seized contraband drugs worth Rs 15 crore from a vehicle in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district.

The drug bust took place in the Sonapur area of the district.

The Police also apprehended one drug peddler in connection to it.