‘Socialist’ and ‘Secular’ Will Remain in Constitution, Says Govt

The BJP-led Central government has officially clarified that it has no intention or proposal under consideration to remove the words 'socialist' and 'secular' from the Preamble of the Indian Constitution.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal made this statement in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, responding to a question raised by MP Ramji Lal Suman.

Meghwal stated unequivocally that there is "no current plan or intention to reconsider or remove the words 'socialism' and 'secularism' from the Constitution." He said that any change to the Preamble would require extensive debate and widespread consensus, and as of now, no formal process for such an amendment has been initiated.

The Minister also pointed out that the Supreme Court has upheld the constitutional validity of the 42nd Amendment, which added the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' to the Preamble during the Emergency in 1976. In November 2024, the apex court dismissed petitions challenging the amendment in the case Dr. Balram Singh and Others vs Union of India, reaffirming Parliament's authority to amend the Preamble.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court had observed that 'socialism' in the Indian context reflects the vision of a welfare state and does not obstruct private enterprise. It further affirmed that 'secularism' remains a fundamental feature of the Constitution’s basic structure.

Meghwal also acknowledged that while some representatives of social organisations may have voiced opinions advocating for the removal of these terms, these statements do not reflect the government's position. "Some public discourse may be influenced by opinions of individuals or groups, but such expressions do not equate to official action or policy direction," he said.

The clarification comes in the backdrop of recent remarks by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, who suggested that the terms 'socialism' and 'secularism' were forcibly inserted into the Constitution and should be re-evaluated. Speaking at an event marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, hosted at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Hosabale had termed the Emergency as the “biggest assault on Indian democracy.”

His remarks had triggered strong reactions from several Opposition parties, who accused the RSS and BJP of attempting to undermine the foundational values of the Constitution.

Despite the public debate, the government’s official stance remains unchanged: the Preamble will not be altered, and the principles of 'socialism' and 'secularism' will continue to guide the constitutional framework of India.

