Sonowal Congratulates President-Elect Draupadi Murmu

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated President elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

Sonowal presented the President elect with an Assamese Gamosa and congratulated on behalf of all the people of North East India.

"I congratulate to Smt Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India. By becoming first tribal woman to be elected to the highest office of the country, we are fortunate to be part of this historic occasion. My best wishes to Honourable President elect Smt Murmuji for a wonderful tenure ahead,” he said.

The Union Minister added that Murmu’s election as the President of India fulfils the highest aspiration of Antyodaya.

"It represents the power of our democracy, of a nation, where every citizen can overcome socio-economic binds to rise. Murmu ji truly embodies the spirit of New India,” he further said.

Draupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India with 2,161 votes, defeating opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha who got 1,058 votes.

The total valid votes is 3,219 with total value of 8,38,839 of which Droupadi Murmu got 2,161 votes of the value of 5,77,777, while Yashwant Sinha bagged 1,058 votes of the value of 2,61,062,