Sri Lanka Ready To Form All-Party Govt Amid Crisis

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday said that he is willing to from an all-party government with the political parties represented in Parliament.

According to a news report, he had conveyed this message to the leaders of political parties and said that the structure, the tenure and the portfolios of this all-party government have to be agreed upon after discussions.

However, the proposed all-party government is to be established after the resignation of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet, Rajapaksa said.

He has invited the leaders of political parties of the ruling coalition for a meeting on Friday.

Since last month, Sri Lanka has been battling its worst economic crisis in decades with foreign debt estimated at USD 51 billion.

According to the United Nations Development Programme, The country appears to be on the edge of a "humanitarian crisis" as its financial troubles grow, with rising food prices, and the country's coffers have run dry.

In view of the same, several political parties of the ruling coalition and religious leaders urged the Sri Lankan president to establish an all-party government to find a way out of the economic and political crisis.

