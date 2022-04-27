No Alliance With Congress, AIUDF In Assam: Ripun Bora

The president of Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Assam unit, Ripun Bora on Wednesday said that his party had no intentions of forming an alliance with either Congress or All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).
Bora said, “The TMC in Assam will not enter into an alliance with either the Congress or the AIUDF.”
The top brass of TMC leadership were in Guwahati today as several Congress leaders quit, to formally join the party.
Apart from the newly appointed state unit chief, the TMC leaders who were present at the event included former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra.
Further speaking, Bora said, “Intellectuals, leaders and activists from various parties, common citizens joined hands with TMC and resolved to work for welfare of the state.”
Notably, this was the first joining programme of the TMC in Assam’s Guwahati. It comes days after the former Assam Congress president Ripun Bora quit the party to join TMC in Kolkata.
Soon after joining the Mamata Banerjee led party, he was announced as the head of Assam’s TMC unit.