No Alliance With Congress, AIUDF In Assam: Ripun Bora

The president of Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Assam unit, Ripun Bora on Wednesday said that his party had no intentions of forming an alliance with either Congress or All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Bora said, “The TMC in Assam will not enter into an alliance with either the Congress or the AIUDF.”

The top brass of TMC leadership were in Guwahati today as several Congress leaders quit, to formally join the party.

Apart from the newly appointed state unit chief, the TMC leaders who were present at the event included former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra.