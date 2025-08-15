“Standing Like a Wall for Farmers": PM Modi on Trump's Tariff Blow

On the 79th Independence Day, speaking from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his commitment to Indian farmers, saying he is “standing tall like a wall against policies which are against farmer interest.”

The remarks come in the context of growing trade tensions with the US, which recently imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods. The US described the measure as a “penalty” for India’s purchase of Russian oil, intensifying pressure on New Delhi to open its agricultural markets.

“If any policy is against India's farmers, fishermen, cattle rearers, Modi is standing like a wall,” the Prime Minister said in Hindi, stressing his government’s determination to safeguard domestic interests.

PM Modi also spoke about maintaining India’s strength amid global economic challenges, saying, “I say this with great experience. Kisi doosre ki lakeer chhoti karne ke liye, apni oorja hamein nahi khapani hai. Hamein poori oorja ke saath hamari lakeer ko lamba karna hai. If we do that, the world will admit our strength.”

He added that in an era of rising “economic selfishness,” India must focus on its own path: “Today, when economic selfishness is rising day by day in the global situation, it is the need of the hour that we don't sit crying over those crises. Himmat ke saath apni lakeer ko lambi karein...If we take that path, no selfishness will not able to entangle us.”

The Prime Minister’s comments come as India-US trade relations face turbulence with President Donald Trump's excessive tariffs including a penalty. Earlier this year, in March 2025, both countries began negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), aiming to sign the first tranche by fall 2025. Talks have been held in New Delhi, the US, and virtually, addressing concerns from both sides.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry is actively consulting exporters, industries, and stakeholders to evaluate the impact of the US tariffs. Officials are paying special attention to agriculture, dairy, MSMEs, and other sectors critical for the livelihoods of millions.

India has expressed reservations over the US demand to open agricultural and dairy markets, citing the vital role of these sectors in sustaining livelihoods. Meanwhile, the US, under President Donald Trump, continues to stress tariff reciprocity, matching duties imposed by countries with which it has trade deficits, including India.

