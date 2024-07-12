Summer Skincare Routine for Your Baby: Tips to Massage A Baby

Six Weeks Plus: For babies who are six weeks and older, they tend to show increased responsiveness and are more settled, making them ready for a full massage. This stage allows parents to bond more deeply with their baby. Gentle paddling strokes on the tummy can help alleviate tummy troubles. The ‘I Love You’ or ILU strokes can be beneficial to the tummy and easy to remember: this involves making a single downward stroke on the tummy, followed by a backward, sideways ‘L’ from the baby’s right to left side, and then an upside-down ‘U’ from the lower right side, up, across, and down the left side of the tummy. Additionally, gentle massages on the hands and face using your fingertips can help relax tension. Maintaining eye contact during the massage is crucial for enhancing bonding and communication.