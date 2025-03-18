Sunita Williams Homecoming LIVE: Astronaut Returns After 9 Months

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who spent over nine months at the International Space Station (ISS) due to technical issues, have finally begun their return journey to Earth.
According to NASA, the duo undocked from the ISS at 10:35 AM IST on Tuesday, embarking on a 17-hour journey home. Their spacecraft, SpaceX’s Dragon, is expected to splash down off the coast of Florida at approximately 3:27 AM IST on Wednesday.
Williams and Wilmore initially traveled to the ISS in June last year aboard Boeing’s Starliner for what was supposed to be a short-duration mission to test the spacecraft’s capabilities. However, due to propulsion system malfunctions, the Starliner was deemed unfit for their return trip and was instead sent back unmanned.
Now, after an extended stay in orbit, the astronauts are set to reunite with their families as they finally make their long-awaited return to Earth.
Stay tuned for live updates on the astronauts' homecoming.
Mar 18, 2025 23:31 IST
Sunita Williams Return LIVE Updates: When & Where to Watch NASA’s Coverage
NASA's live coverage of the landing will begin at 2:15 AM IST on Wednesday across NASA+, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.
Mar 18, 2025 21:34 IST
Sunita Williams a "Daughter of India," Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh
As the world awaits the return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams from space, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has hailed her as a "daughter of India," expressing the nation's pride in her achievements. Williams, along with fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, has spent nearly nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
Speaking to ANI, Singh emphasized the pride India feels in her accomplishments and wished for her safe return.
"She (Sunita Williams), being a daughter of India, has made the entire world proud. She has successfully completed the task assigned to her. While we all pray for her safe return, we also celebrate her achievements," he said.
In a notable coincidence, Singh pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Parliament on the same day that Williams extended her best wishes for the event.
Highlighting her Indian roots in Gujarat, Singh remarked on the growing presence of Indian scientists in global space missions.
"There is a deep connection between her and India, especially Gujarat, where her roots lie. This also reflects how Indian talent is making a mark in space agencies worldwide, including NASA, where Indian-origin scientists are leading major missions," he added.