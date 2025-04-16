Swiggy Partners With Labour Ministry to Generate Employment Opportunities

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with food delivery giant Swiggy. The partnership, under the National Career Service (NCS) initiative, aims to strengthen public-private collaboration in creating job opportunities and addressing the labour market’s evolving needs.

Swiggy, which operates in over 500 cities across India, has facilitated the listing of nearly 5 crore job opportunities through its platform. The new agreement is expected to significantly improve access to skilled manpower and streamline the employment process for job seekers and employers alike.

Union Labour and Environment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, highlighting the importance of the partnership, said that the NCS portal is fast becoming a unified, single-window platform for employment services. “With over 31 crore individuals registered on the Shram portal, the integration of Swiggy will allow employers to access targeted manpower, such as locating 50 civil engineers within a 50-km radius of Noida, without the need for external advertisements,” he said.

Mandaviya also noted that the NCS portal will play a critical role in bridging the gap between demand and supply in the job market while serving as a catalyst for skill development and dignified employment.

He further expressed confidence in the impact of this collaboration, stating that Swiggy alone is projected to generate 10 to 12 lakh new employment opportunities over the next two to three years.

“This MoU is part of a broader strategy to partner with several private organizations. I am confident that the NCS portal will soon become a global model for connecting skilled manpower with employers,” Mandaviya added.

Echoing this sentiment, Salbh Srivastava, Operations In-Charge at Swiggy, said the partnership marks a significant milestone for the company. “Swiggy has already created lakhs of jobs over the last decade. Through this collaboration with the NCS, we aim to further expand our outreach and connect with a wider talent pool across the country,” he said.

Srivastava confirmed Swiggy’s commitment to integrating more skilled professionals via the NCS platform, reiterating the company’s target of generating 10 to 12 lakh jobs in the coming years.