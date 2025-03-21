T-90 Tanks, Torpedoes, and AEW&C Systems: India’s Rs 54,000 Cr Defence Revamp

India is set to enhance its defence capabilities with the approval of major acquisitions worth over Rs 54,000 crore. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has cleared eight capital procurement proposals aimed at strengthening the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

For the Army, the DAC has granted the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for acquiring 1,350 horsepower (HP) engines for T-90 tanks, replacing the existing 1,000 HP engines. This upgrade is expected to improve the tanks’ mobility in high-altitude regions by enhancing their power-to-weight ratio. The Indian Navy will benefit from additional Varunastra torpedoes, an advanced ship-launched anti-submarine weapon designed by the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory. These indigenous torpedoes will enhance underwater combat capabilities against enemy submarines. The Indian Air Force is set to boost its aerial defence with new Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) aircraft systems, which will significantly improve battlefield awareness and coordination.

In addition to approving new military procurements, the Defence Ministry is introducing reforms to expedite the procurement process, which has long been hindered by bureaucratic delays. Past acquisitions, including Rafale fighters and Scorpene submarines, faced extended timelines due to complex procedures.

Under the new guidelines, the ministry aims to cut the average acquisition time from 96 weeks to 24 weeks. Officials stated that the current Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) manual, spanning 657 pages across two volumes, will be streamlined to ensure timely procurement of essential military platforms.

To accelerate acquisitions, the armed forces will now be required to prepare the Request for Proposal (RFP) simultaneously with seeking Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), eliminating the delays caused by the previous sequential process. Field Evaluation Trials, traditionally conducted over extended periods in different terrains, will be revamped with the introduction of simulated testing to speed up approvals.

Contract negotiations will also be subject to stricter deadlines, with the Contract Negotiation Committee (CNC) now mandated to finalize pricing within six months, preventing prolonged price discussions that have slowed down key defence deals in the past. Once the finance ministry clears the negotiated price, the proposal will swiftly move to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by the Prime Minister, for final approval.

Beyond expediting acquisitions, the reforms focus on strengthening accountability and preventing cost overruns. Delays in procurement have often led to price escalations, as seen in past defence deals involving Rafale jets, Predator drones, and additional Scorpene-class submarines.

Officials said that the new measures would hold both the armed forces and the ministry accountable for any cost increases due to delays. By enforcing strict timelines and parallel processing at key stages, the government aims to ensure that critical defence platforms are delivered without unnecessary setbacks.

