Army Recruitment Exam: Unfair Means By Candidates From Outside Assam?

A new case of flouting exam rules and adopting unfair means by candidates in a recruitment examination conducted by Army has come to light in Guwahati. The candidates allegedly involved in unfair means are from outside Assam.
Thirteen candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana appeared in the recruitment examination were found to adopt unfair means. They were apprehended by Army and later handed over to police.
On Sunday (2nd March) the recruitment examination for fireman, sweeper and trade man was held at the Narengi Army Camp in Guwahati. The emanation was held under 222 ABOD at the NArengi camp. The recruitment examination for the three posts was organized by Army Ordinance Corps.
The thirteen candidates form Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were allegedly using mobile phones, Ipod and other electronic gadgets. The army apprehended those thirteen candidates including a woman.
They were later handed over to Satgaon Police. The police is questioning them in investigating the matter. However, the police is yet to come out with any revelation about the matter.
Those apprehended are Yuthvir, Mohan, Vishwas, Tushar, Anil, Rinku, Kuldeep, Gurmit, Harish, Sandeep Kumar, Bilu, Inu from Haryana and Prandeep Kumar from Uttar Pradesh.
Also Read: CBSE Exam Scam: USTM Chancellor and Five Faculty Members Remanded to Jail