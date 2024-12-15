Tabla Virtuoso Zakir Hussain Passes Away Aged 73

Renowned tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain passed away on Sunday after being hospitalized in the United States due to serious health concerns. Hussain, 73, was admitted to the ICU following heart-related issues. His close friend, flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, confirmed the news on Sunday, stating that Hussain was in a San Francisco hospital for the past week.

A source close to the musician revealed that Zakir Hussain was battling blood pressure issues. Chaurasia further expressed concern, saying, "Zakir is currently unwell and in the ICU, and everyone is concerned about his condition."

Zakir Hussain, the son of legendary tabla maestro Ustad Alla Rakha Khan, was a globally recognized figure in both Indian and international music. Having started playing the tabla at the age of seven, he was performing across India by the age of twelve. Over the years, he made immense contributions to Indian classical music and global music scenes.

In addition to his performances, Zakir Hussain has composed music for numerous renowned Indian and international films, showcasing his exceptional tabla skills. Four decades ago, he relocated to San Francisco with his family, where he continued to influence the global music industry.

Throughout his illustrious career, Hussain was honoured with numerous national and international awards. The Government of India bestowed upon him the Padma Shri in 1988, Padma Bhushan in 2002, and Padma Vibhushan in 2023. In 1990, he was also awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, India’s highest music recognition.

Zakir Hussain's collaborative project, the Global Drum Project, earned a Grammy Award in 2009 for Best Contemporary World Music Album at the 51st Grammy Awards. He was nominated for the prestigious award seven times and won four Grammy Awards to date.